Mitchell Laidlaw sentenced to jail time after drug-driving while awaiting sentencing over death of Sue Salthouse

By Blake Foden
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:15am
Victim Sue Salthouse and, inset, offender Mitchell Laidlaw. Pictures: Jamila Toderas, Blake Foden

The drug-driver who killed a respected Canberra disability advocate has been sentenced to time behind bars after again taking methamphetamine and getting behind the wheel.

