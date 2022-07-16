The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kaine Michael Gleeson pleads guilty in ACT Magistrates Court to child sex offences

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:51pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaine Michael Gleeson has admitted to a number of child sex offences. Picture: ACT Policing

A man who had been "actively avoiding police" before being arrested has admitted to a number of child sex offences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.