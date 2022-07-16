A man who had been "actively avoiding police" before being arrested has admitted to a number of child sex offences.
Kaine Michael Gleeson on Friday appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court when he pleaded guilty to six child sex offences.
These included three counts of sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16 and one of using a child to produce child exploitation material.
He also admitted to two fresh charges, which were using a carriage service to transmit indecent material to a young person and committing an indecent act in the presence of a young person.
All of the offences occurred between December 2020 and April 2021.
He had faced additional charges related to child sex offences - including another count of sexual intercourse, grooming and maintaining a sexual relationship - that were on Friday withdrawn by prosecutor Sam Bargwanna.
No facts have been tendered as Mr Bargwanna told the court "facts are to be agreed between the parties".
Magistrate Robert Cook committed Gleeson, in his 40s, to the Supreme Court for sentencing.
The committal was made under section 90A of the Magistrates Court Act.
Gleeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
His case is scheduled for a procedural hearing in the higher court at 9am on July 28.
ACT Policing in February released a photo of Gleeson and issued a call for the public help to find him after an arrest warrant was issued.
Police at the time said Gleeson was "actively avoiding police and extensive efforts have been made to locate him".
Following a number of tips from members of the public, Mr Gleeson was located and arrested late that afternoon on February 17.
When he faced the Magistrates Court the following day, duty lawyer Jack Johnson told the court there would not be an application for bail.
Magistrate Beth Campbell accordingly remanded Gleeson, who had not enter pleas, in custody.
Ms Campbell told him he should complete an application for Legal Aid before his next court appearance.
Under the Crimes Act, Gleeson could face up to 14 years' jail for the offence of sexual intercourse with a child.
For using a child to produce child exploitation material, he could face up to 10 years' jail.
Gleeson also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
