Imagine that, a world with impeccable manners

Ian, who owns and loves a Tesla but is galled his purchase of it made Elon Musk a little richer, writes: "You can love Tesla or hate it, but the company has led the way in EV innovation and development. The more quality EVs that are developed by all car makers (including a seemingly reluctant Toyota), the better as competition will drive down prices and increase choice and capability. In Australia, more than nine out 10 new cars sold are petroleum powered and each one of them will continue to spew out carbon dioxide into our beleaguered atmosphere for the next 10 years or so."