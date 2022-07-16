The Canberra Times
Former world champion rock climbing coach Stephen Mitchell to face more child sex charges

By Blake Foden
Updated July 16 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 10:30pm
Stephen Mitchell outside court in May. Picture: Blake Foden

A former junior world champion rock climbing coach will be hit with 10 more child sex charges when he returns to the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.

