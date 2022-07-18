The Canberra Times
Vanessa Lee White, of Hughes in ACT, sentenced for using cryptocurrency, dark web to import GHB drug precursor

By Toby Vue
Updated July 18 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 7:30pm
Vanessa Lee White outside the ACT courts building on Monday. Picture: Toby Vue

A single mother who resorted to cryptocurrencies and the dark web to import a commercial quantity of a drug's precursor chemical because of the "maligned influence of her former partner" has taken steps to remain drug free and crime free for her children, a court has heard.

