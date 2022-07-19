The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Stranger danger on a whole new level

By Joanne Orlando
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kids' apps are the new con artists in our world. New research shows that in comparison to adults' apps, kids apps are 42 per cent more likely to share the location and IP address of your child with multiple third-party advertisers. Apps for kids have three times the amount of advertising that adult apps have. 12,000 children's apps have potential access to personal information about your child but no privacy policy. In other words, they collect all the personal information they want about your child. Photo, video or audio files containing a child's image or voice are all ripe for the taking. Your child's date of birth, address, actions online; they have it all for sale to the highest bidders; sold and resold an undisclosed numbers of times for undisclosed purposes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.