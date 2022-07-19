But another knee-jerk reaction is why is this still happening in 2022? Our children have been using the internet for years. There are 2.2 billion children worldwide and we are now at the stage where one in three use the internet. That means the data of over 700 million children is taken by commercial companies for their own gain every day. We have no control over that data, we will never know what data they have, who has it, what they will do with it, and we can never get it back. This takes stranger danger to a whole new level.