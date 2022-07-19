Cases and hospitalisation rates in the ACT are remaining high, as older Australian's are being urged to get their fourth vaccine.
There were 170 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
Of those, six patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
That's a decrease of one in hospital, and an increase of one in ICU. The number being ventilated is unchanged.
The ACT recorded 1221 new COVID-19 cases, taking the seven day rolling average to 1155.
Older Australians are being urged not to wait for Omicron-specific boosters, despite a pharmaceutical giant claiming Australia might be among the first countries to receive them.
Omicron subvariants are believed to evade immunity at higher rates than their predecessors, prompting concerns Australians could delay their booster until a vaccine is tailored to the strain.
Workers isolating after testing positive to COVID-19 will need to use their sick leave before claiming the pandemic payment.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten says employees will also have to show they aren't able to financially cover the impact of being off work themselves in order to become eligible.
"If you have sick leave, you have to use your sick leave first but I stress, not your holiday leave," Mr Shorten told the Seven Network's Sunrise program on Tuesday.
"Also, if you have more than $10,000 in the bank ... so it's not a means test but if you've got liquid assets, then you are not eligible."
The $750 relief payment will become available from Wednesday, after a change of heart from the government following an emergency National Cabinet meeting at the weekend.
- With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
