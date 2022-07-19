The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

ACT COVID cases: High numbers and hospitalisation rates in Canberra as fourth booster encouraged

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:16am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cases and hospitalisation rates in the ACT are remaining high, as older Australian's are being urged to get their fourth vaccine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.