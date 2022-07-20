While we identify proudly with Blinky Bill, Snugglepot and Cuddlepie, and sporting teams like the Wallabies and Socceroos, the uncomfortable truth is that Australia has already lost eight wallaby species to extinction and 16 more are at risk. On a recent 90km drive between Canberra and Goulburn, I counted 15 foxes as road kill and just one lonely wombat. This is the sad reality for our native mammals. One hundred years ago the same stretch of road would have had koalas, bandicoots, quolls, bettongs and wallabies. And not long before that, even bilbies. But no more. Australia has the highest rate of mammal extinctions in the world. Thirty-two Australian mammals are already extinct and another seven are expected to go over the next two decades. Overall, feral cats and foxes are their biggest threats. But they are also menaced by habitat degradation, climate change, bushfires, disease, genetic inbreeding, cane toads, weeds, urban dogs ... etc. On the flipside, mammals also demonstrate that recovery is possible with intensive management. Interventions such as feral-free islands, construction of large predator proof fenced areas, and ending the destruction of their habitat have all proven to work.