Case numbers and hospitalisations remain high in the ACT, as Canberra Hospital patients continue to be moved to private hospitals and aged care facilities to free up beds.
There were 160 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, four patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 961 new COVID-19 cases, with a rolling average of 1101.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
As Canberrans are being asked to leave the emergency department "for emergencies", a top health authority has revealed some of the most mundane conditions people have asked for help with.
Canberra hospitals are struggling under the strain of high COVID-19 numbers, with 70 patients to be transferred to private hospitals or aged care facilities.
Workforce shortages are also adding pressure, with the system running with less than up to a quarter of their usual staffing numbers.
Education officials in the ACT are seeking advice from the government's health experts on whether to extend mask-wearing recommendations to students.
Canberra's Catholic schools could also cancel excursions, camps and other extracurricular activities as they try to prepare for an expected wave of COVID cases.
NSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.