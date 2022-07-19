The Canberra Times
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says the ACT is facing the 'worst time of pandemic'

Lucy Bladen
By Lanie Tindale, and Lucy Bladen
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:43am, first published July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Patients from Canberra Hospital are being moved to private hospitals and aged care facilities to free up more beds as the city's health system struggles with the latest COVID wave.

