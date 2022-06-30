The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The increasing COVID-19 case numbers has caused concern for experts

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ashwin Swaminathan expected bed block to continue as respiratory viruses were dominating the season. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Two COVID records took place in the ACT on Thursday as experts call on governments to do more for public health policy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.