Ugly winter weather is a thing of beauty if you're a trout angler.
In fact, an old adage suggests the worse the weather is for anglers, the better it is for trout.
So, right now, trout chasers fishing the mountain lakes are in heaven, with grey skies, snow flurries and brisk westerlies providing perfect conditions.
The shore-based fishing has been outstanding at Eucumbene. Bait soakers, as always, are taking plenty of fish close to the bank on Powerbait and worms.
The wind-blown bays are firing for fish on lures, including hard-bodies, spoons and soft plastics. Don't be put off by half-metre waves and a strong headwind - feeding fish revel in these conditions.
Jindabyne has been a little less consistent, but on its day, is still capable of dishing up browns to 2kg on bait, lure and fly.
Massive schools of Australian salmon continue to move up and down the South Coast beaches - intercepting one is all about being in the right place at the right time.
Westerly winds and flat seas make it possible to spot these schools from an elevated vantage point.
Look for a 'black mass' moving outside the breakers; birds, dolphins, seals and sharks are other indicators of feeding fish.
The best approach is to throw metal lures in the 25-50g range - you can cast them a mile on light spin gear, covering maximum ground in the process.
There are still good numbers of salmon and tailor inside the estuaries. A handful of thumping trevally around the 50cm mark have also been reported from Tuross, Moruya River and Bermagui Harbour.
Locally, the best fishing is at Googong Dam, which has been a fairly reliable redfin producer all winter.
