It's no surprise then that, at almost the same time, Dr Chalmers was announcing the review should be completed by March 2023, Dr Lowe was defending the RBA's track record in an address to a business forum in Melbourne. He issued yet another mea culpa by acknowledging the RBA may have got it wrong by providing "too much support" during the pandemic: "Household spending, in particular, recovered more quickly from the pandemic than was expected," he said.

