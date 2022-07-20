The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Reserve Bank review should focus on failures

By The Canberra Times
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Chalmers wants the RBA review to be wrapped up by March 2023. Picture: James Crouch.

If, as Dr Jim Chalmers seems to be suggesting, the Reserve Bank review adopts a broad-brush approach and plays down the responsibility of decision makers for what is arguably the worst policy failure in RBA history, a lot of Australians are likely to be disappointed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.