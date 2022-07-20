The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Masks are 'strongly suggested' by health authorities as the winter COVID wave hits. Here's how effective they are

By Thea van de Mortel
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:02am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Respirators are specifically designed to a standard that prevents 95% of particles from getting through them. Picture: Shutterstock

Health departments are predicting another COVID surge related, in part, to more easily transmitted new variants and waning immunity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.