It's time for a drinks break and with a choice of six whites and five reds, this is a pretty flat wicket to play with. The list includes some commercial labels but no star emerging talent. Nick O'Leary Riesling ($14) is a great and reliable all-rounder, but we have seen him play all over town. This may also be a reason for the high level of BYO around the room and I feel a little more effort here could really break open the competition. Kerala salmon curry and red rice is a most beautiful dish of fresh, golden salmon, cooked in a rustic coconut-based curry, studded with shallots, native pepper and lemon myrtle. Although the form guide says red rice, this has somehow been dropped from the line-up without notice. I did contemplate a DRS review but thought better of it.