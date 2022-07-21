The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Anthony Albanese and Labor's first big test is climate change agenda

By The Canberra Times
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese-led government will face its first major test with the introduction of its climate change bill when Federal Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.