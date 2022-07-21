A man in a stolen car smashed through a closed garage door and swiped police cars as he tried to flee officers, police say.
They say the white Toyota FJ Cruiser was extensively damaged in the incident on Wednesday night, and they are asking for help to find it. They believe it was driving erratically afterwards.
Officers were called to the Irving Street, Phillip, apartment complex about 8pm after reports of a suspicious man loitering in the undercroft.
"As police entered the garage, the man accelerated out of a car space, reaching speeds of 50km/h and drove straight through the closed garage door and into police vehicles blocking the driveway," they said.
"The man then mounted the curb around the parked police vehicles and fled the scene. The vehicle has extensive damage to its side panels and windscreen."
They asked anyone with information or who saw the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7165899.
