Canberra man in his 80s dies as COVID hospital admissions drop

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:28am, first published 3:45am
A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 as the number of hospitalisations and new infections again declined.

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

