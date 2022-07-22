A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 as the number of hospitalisations and new infections again declined.
There were 891 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, a drop from 1407 cases reported the previous day. It takes the seven-day rolling average from 1106 to 1061.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 152 patients with COVID-19, including four people in intensive care and none on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has decreased from 165 in the previous reporting period.
The new death brings the total number of fatalities in the ACT to 86 since the pandemic began.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 183,150.
The ACT has 6301 known active cases of coronavirus, about 270 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 480 were reported through PCR tests and 411 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.6 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 77.2 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 42.7 per cent.
Canberrans seeking a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose face waits of up to a month, as under-pressure pharmacies juggle rising demand for flu jabs.
Anyone aged over 30 became eligible for a fourth jab last week, with Australia on the brink of a major COVID-19 case surge driven by the highly-infectious Omicron strain.
ACT Pharmacy Guild president Simon Blacker said pharmacies were administering roughly 1000 fourth doses daily, but warned Canberrans to be patient as they sought their booster.
NSW recorded 18,669 new COVID-19 infections and 15 in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday.
Meanwhile, Victoria had 25 deaths and 12,278 new cases.
Nationally, there were 51,814 new COVID-19 cases recorded and 59 deaths.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
