Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is hopeful Joe Tapine's leadership role within the Raiders will help convince him to remain in the capital as the club continues its contract negotiations with the star forward.
Tapine is signed until 2023 but recent reports suggest a host of clubs are keen to lure the in-form prop. Stuart confirmed talks were ongoing between the New Zealand international's management and Raiders chief executive Don Furner.
"Don's been talking to Joe's manager Jimmy Banaghan, and they've got a good relationship," Stuart said.
"The thing for me is he's very happy. He's playing good football and Joe knows what he wants and I'll leave that with Donny and Jimmy.
"They'll sort that out and I'm just letting Joe do what he's doing at the moment because he's playing the football of his career. He's in great form.
"He's really maturing into a senior player now that's being followed, a role model to our younger players, and I said a while ago that he's got the ability to captain his country."
Stuart believed Tapine guiding the young forwards that have made their NRL debuts this season like Harry Rushton and Trey Mooney was a role that may inspire him stick around.
"When you bring in a debutant onto the scene, it does create a lot of excitement," he said.
"I can only imagine that our senior players get a buzz, too."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
