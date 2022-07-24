Fellas, we need to talk about fishing photos. Specifically, we need to talk about the fishing photos you choose to put on your dating profiles.
I don't want to put all of you in the same (fishing) boat, because it isn't every straight single guy in Canberra doing this. But there are a fair few of you out there who seem to believe that to be the perfect catch, you first have to get a perfect catch. (And then take a photo of it, because pics or a didn't happen, am I right?)
Advertisement
I wish there was a study that showed just how many Canberrans have decided to literally embody the phrase "there's plenty of fish in the sea". (If an academic could get on that, that would be great. I feel it would do the single lady cohort a favour).
However, according to a US study by Fishbrain - a social media site for fishing fans, which is mindblowing in itself - up to 42 per cent of men have included a fishing photo in the bid to lure in a lady. That's almost half of all of the eligible men. And having had some experience on the apps myself, 11 out of 25 profiles sounds about right.
But I just don't understand what the fascination is. What are these bass-anovas hoping to get from including these photos? Is it just that the only time they take photos of themselves is when they're holding a fish? Or do they really think that this is A-grade date bait?
I do wonder if you can have one without the other? In that, can you go fishing without taking a photo of what you caught? And if you have the photo, can you create a dating profile without using it?
MUST READS:
Or is this the male version of pockets in dresses? Are you compelled to show people how big the fish was, just like women are compelled to tell someone if our dress has pockets every time we're complimented on it?
Whether you're trying to get someone to fall for you, hook, line and sinker, or are out there catfishing, are these profile photos not about putting your best foot forward? Are you telling me, men of Canberra, that your best foot forward is a dead fish?
Even from a conversation side of things, fishing is only interesting to those that are already hooked on it. And even if you're just trying to make polite conversation, it really limits what it is you can ask about. You're hardly going to ask about what type of fish it is.
The only piece of information you get from the image is that they have a hobby that you probably won't relate to. That, and the fact that if a relationship were to develop, there would come a time when your partner would come back from a trip smelling ... well, fishy.
Believe me when I say that the population of Canberra's grouper groupies is not as high as you think it is.
Women don't see that and go "Now there is a guy who can provide". Teach a man to fish, and feed him for a lifetime, is not as relevant as it once was. We are all strong, independent women, and even if we weren't, buying fish is hardly a strenuous task.
Really, what the phrase should be now is teach a man to fish and he will start a Tinder profile, because that is what we are dealing with - whether we like it or not.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.