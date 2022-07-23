Raiders coach Ricky Stuart left Canberra Stadium on Saturday afternoon hobbling after a jumping celebration on the sideline following his side's 26-14 victory over the New Zealand Warriors.
Footage of the incident was picked up on the television broadcast and discussion of the injury quickly trended on social media.
"It was the first game I've coached where I pulled up sorer than the players," Stuart said with a smile in his post-match press conference.
"The excitement got me. It was when Corey went over for his try and I went down and tore a calf."
Exciting young Canberra fullback Xavier Savage was seen limping heavily on his right leg half-way through the second half against the Warriors, but with no back on the bench he was able to run it off and continue playing till full-time despite appearing to be in discomfort.
The Raiders don't seem concerned by the injury, with Stuart suggesting after the game that it's all just part of the youngster's adjustment to the physicality of first-grade.
"It's just youth," Stuart said.
"He's just a young kid. He's tough because he gets whacked and bashed every tackle.
"He's just a 20-year-old and he's in the toughest position on the field."
Captain Elliott Whitehead said Savage has gone from strength to strength with each NRL start.
"He's getting better each week," Whitehead said.
"The more Sticky [Stuart] has been playing him there, he's getting more confident and he's starting to talk a bit more.
"He's got a big future ahead of him. I know Sticky took his time to put him in there but it's paying off now."
Albert Hopoate had a brilliant starting debut for the Green Machine, finishing with one try, 151 running metres (including 46 post-contact), one line break, five tackle breaks and just one missed tackle.
Not bad for just his second game for the Raiders. It will make for a welcome selection headache for Stuart going forward with the current depth of their backs.
"He'll be in the side," Stuart said when asked if he could possibly leave out Hopoate next week for the Titans clash on the Gold Coast.
Corey Harawira-Naera was beaming after scoring a decisive try off a peach of a pass from Jamal Fogarty.
It was a taste of the chemistry Fogarty is developing with his outside backs, as he helped Harawira-Naera slice through the Warriors defence and put the Raiders ahead.
Harawira-Naera's post-try celebration though, was, well, colourful, to say the least.
"There's not much to explain hey," Harawira-Naera joked after the win.
"We were talking about it actually in our weights group.
"It was me, Sebastian Kris and Corey Horsburgh, and we thought it was funny if someone did it, so it was in my head.
"I scored and it was the first thing I thought of, and now I did it and I'm going to cop some flack from family and friends."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
