The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Cup: Sam Williams's Queanbeyan Kangaroos topple Terry Campese's Queanbeyan Blues

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:16am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Williams and Terry Campese at Canberra Raiders pre-season training in November 2010. Picture: Richard Briggs

If Terry Campese is considered Queanbeyan royalty, Sam Williams could be well on his way to joining his former Raiders teammate in the category.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.