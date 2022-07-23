If Terry Campese is considered Queanbeyan royalty, Sam Williams could be well on his way to joining his former Raiders teammate in the category.
Williams was outstanding in leading the Queanbeyan Kangaroos to a stunning 38-22 Canberra Raiders Cup victory over Campese's Blues on Saturday afternoon. Twenty minutes of madness proved the difference between the two sides, Roos turning a 10-6 deficit into a 30-10 half-time lead to effectively seal the contest before the break.
Williams and Campese were teammates at the Raiders from 2011 to 2013 and the former was pretty chuffed to secure a victory over his more experienced rival.
"I grew up watching Campo, then got to play with him and now I'm playing against him," Williams said.
"He's a legend of this area and he's done so much for rugby league within this community and this town.
"I really enjoyed playing against him. He's got a pretty good track record, so it's nice to have a win."
Williams was ably partnered by five-eighth Thomas Casey, the emerging talent returning from NSW Cup duties to help lead Roos to victory over their local rivals.
The result keeps Queanbeyan's slim finals hopes alive, the side surging up the ladder since Williams joined the club last month.
The halfback conceded the last-start loss to Woden Valley could come back to bite his team, but he was optimistic they could sneak into the top four.
"We lost our last game in the last 10 seconds, otherwise it would be four on the bounce and we'd be knocking on that semi-final door.
"The slow start to the season might come back to bite us, but the club's heading in the right direction."
Round 14: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 38 bt Queanbeyan Blues 22; Tuggeranong 28 bt Yass 0; Belconnen United bt Gungahlin 40-28.
Round 11: Woden Valley 70 bt Boomanulla 0; Yass bt Tuggeranong (forfeit).
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
