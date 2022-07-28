M16 Artspace is hosting the 16th annual art exhibition that showcases art from more than 500 ACT public education students, ranging from early learning classrooms and special schools through to Year 12. It's on in all three of the galleries. In the Chutespace is a collection of 3D plasticine artworks by Red Hill School's Year 6 art students, inspired by the work of American graffiti artist Keith Haring. The exhibitions are on until August 14. See: m16artspace.com.
William Shakespeare's tragedy about star-crossed young lovers from feuding Italian families is being presented by Canberra Repertory Society in a production directed by Kelly Roberts and Chris Zuber. Pippin Carroll and Annabelle Hansen play the title roles. Canberra Rep Theatre/Theatre 3, Saturday July 30 at 8pm, then on selected dates and times until August 13. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Suki & Hugh Gallery, Bungendore, will open two exhibitions on Saturday July 30. Stefan Gevers is a Melbourne artist presenting his fourth body of work at the gallery. Quiet Compositions features Gevers' trademark layers of light wash and aim to tell the story of the land and the relationship between its elements before human interference. The second exhibition is by Jo Victoria, who works with porcelain from her studio at Mossy Point on the South Coast. Her organic forms take characteristics from all parts of the world around her, including rock forms and fern fronds. Drinks with the artists will be held 3pm-5pm on Saturday July 30. Free, all welcome, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition will run until September 4. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Robert Askin's award-winning black comedy was described by The New Yorker as "Sesame Street meets The Exorcist" - fair warning that it is for adults only. In a small Texas town, shy teenager Jason - whose father has recently died - joins his mother Margery's Christian Puppet Ministry at the local church. Jason's puppet, Tyrone, soon takes on a foul-mouthed, blasphemous mind of his own and wreaks havoc. Everyman Theatre's Jarrad West is directing the play at ACT Hub. It's on selected dates at selected times until August 13. More information and bookings: acthub.com.au.
At the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Friday August 5 at 7pm, Miss Chilli Rox will host this event in which Canberra's best amateur and professional pole dancers will battle it out for the Miss Pole Dance ACT crown and the chance to compete in the Australian finals in November. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Gareth Hill impersonates Freddy Mercury in this tribute to the band that brought us Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions and many other classic songs. The Canberra Theatre, Friday August 5, 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Mabo vs Queensland (No. 2) decision was handed down in the High Court of Australia on June 3, 1992. This legal landmark provided official recognition of the inherent rights of Indigenous Australians to their traditional lands. The National Library of Australia holds an extensive collection of material relating to the Mabo decision and its lead applicant, Eddie Koiki Mabo. To mark the 30th anniversary of the decision, the library invited Gail Mabo, Eddie's daughter, to select material for display. The result is on show in the Treasures Gallery. Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are advised that this display contains material which may be considered culturally sensitive, including the depictions of people who have passed away. See: nla.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
