From puppets to pole dance battle: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from July 30, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
July 28 2022 - 2:00am
Dru, Reflection, 2022, at M16. Picture: Courtesy of the artist.

Step into the Limelight

M16 Artspace is hosting the 16th annual art exhibition that showcases art from more than 500 ACT public education students, ranging from early learning classrooms and special schools through to Year 12. It's on in all three of the galleries. In the Chutespace is a collection of 3D plasticine artworks by Red Hill School's Year 6 art students, inspired by the work of American graffiti artist Keith Haring. The exhibitions are on until August 14. See: m16artspace.com.

