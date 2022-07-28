Suki & Hugh Gallery, Bungendore, will open two exhibitions on Saturday July 30. Stefan Gevers is a Melbourne artist presenting his fourth body of work at the gallery. Quiet Compositions features Gevers' trademark layers of light wash and aim to tell the story of the land and the relationship between its elements before human interference. The second exhibition is by Jo Victoria, who works with porcelain from her studio at Mossy Point on the South Coast. Her organic forms take characteristics from all parts of the world around her, including rock forms and fern fronds. Drinks with the artists will be held 3pm-5pm on Saturday July 30. Free, all welcome, bookings essential via susan@sukihugh.com.au. The exhibition will run until September 4. See: sukihugh.com.au.