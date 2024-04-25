The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Fighting for life': Michael vomited on a run, then almost died

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
April 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Michael Roeger knows the pain barrier better than most. He usually runs straight through it, like he did when ran the entire 42 kilometre marathon at the Tokyo Paralympics with a stress fracture in his leg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.