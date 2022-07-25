The Canberra Times
Albanese government faces a baptism of fire

By The Canberra Times
July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese will be under pressure this week. Picture: Karleen Minney.

By the time Parliament breaks on Thursday, Australians will have an idea of how their new government will work and whether or not Anthony Albanese's bid to rein in some of the acrimonious excesses of the past three years has a chance of succeeding.

