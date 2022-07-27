Readjustment is something we have all had to become increasingly familiar with. We are readjusting to life living with COVID, the rising costs of living and to a world which is being profoundly affected by climate change. These are all changes that require us to show a bit more empathy.
As Canberra settles into the first sitting week of a new government, it is timely to reflect how we may be able to readjust our thinking and take a more empathetic and compassionate approach, when it comes to policy development and implementation, particularly for our youngest generations who will feel the impact of our decisions today, for decades to come.
Government sets the scene for a nation and there is now a great opportunity through new leadership for greater consideration of children and young people, and taking a longer lens into their future with the decisions that are made now.
The new government has already made some welcome commitments, including the Prime Minister describing in his first press conference after taking office his hope for a "family-friendly Parliament", and a pledge to hear explicitly the views and contributions from young people.
It is in Australia's interest to have a distinct forum for this, such as a national youth advisory council which would give young people a direct link and structure to speak with government and guide much-needed cross-portfolio planning for their future.
There have been times where we could and should have shown greater compassion.
There is now a climate for change and a climate that we need to change. We know our young people are worried about the future. A recent UNICEF report highlighted that two out of five young Australians are hesitant about having children because the future, and that 82 per cent are worried about climate change. New data shows that it is not just children who are worried, as over 75 per cent of adults are now concerned about the climate.
The recent floods, the almost certainty of more bushfires demonstrate when it comes to climate change, we need to show empathy and action for the next generations, because they are the ones who will bear the brunt of these worsening environmental impacts.
Health, especially mental health, and education are also areas integral to young people's wellbeing and future so it is my hope that with a new government we can enter a period where we reset the dial.
Empathy cannot happen in a silo. It can only come from hearing and learning others lived experience.
We often give advice to our children to think about others in their actions: "think about how that might make your friend feel, or what does your friend think about that", but we can do better in leading by example when planning policy that impacts them.
We must actively ask young people what their lives are like, what impacts them and what solutions they see. The next step is crucial - empathy is best demonstrated by showing young people that we are listening to what they have to say and understanding what is impacting them, by taking action. After all it is their future, and today's decisions will impact on them tomorrow.
