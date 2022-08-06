The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 7, 1964

August 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1964.

Three young Canberra men were celebrating winning £100,000 (which the RBA inflation calculator says would be worth about $3 million today) according to a story on the front page on this day in 1964.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.