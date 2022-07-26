The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: The 47th Parliament has officially begun

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor MPs all masked up on the first sitting day. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate were sworn in on Tuesday, after the parliament was opened by chief justice Susan Kiefel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.