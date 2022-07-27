The Canberra Times
United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Geraldine Brooks

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:00am
US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and author Geraldine Brooks in Canberra on Tuesday night. Picture: Supplied

Canberra is a long way from Martha's Vineyard but two friends who have spent many a summer there and who happen to be the United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks, met up in the national capital on Tuesday night.

