The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

ACT cases stay high as QLD toddler dies from COVID-19

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the ACT has maintained high cases of COVID-19, Queenslanders have been shocked by the death of a toddler with the virus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.