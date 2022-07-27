Comedian Jimmy Rees brings the house down - three times - in Canberra

Were you among the three sold-out crowds comedian Jimmy Rees performed to at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday?
He reckoned Canberra was the only place he could do that because "no one works on a Sunday" here. Hey, ease up Jimmy.
Rees' impression of Chief Minister Andrew Barr's "calm and controlled" delivery at COVID press conferences was gold. And we'll never be able to watch them without seeing the CM's "neck thrust" as he announces each key number.
Rees posted a behind-the-scenes video of his hectic time in Canberra, showing how the three shows unfolded at the theatre on his Meanwhile in Australia tour.
"Here's the green room. The last time I was here was for Giggle and Hoot. But we never saw this with Giggle and Hoot," he said, laughing at the Capital Brewery beers in the fridge.
The video also shows him hot-footing it to get dinner in Canberra between shows two and three, but not before a fan or two grabbed a selfie with him.
And if you can't get enough of Jimmy, we hear he is releasing a comedy book soon.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
