An investigation has been launched into the "tragic" death of a five-year-old girl in Canberra Hospital, the Health Minister says.
The death of the young girl has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will determine whether an inquest is needed.
The child was taken to the hospital on July 4 when a number of tests were carried out. It is understood there was a decision made to transport the girl to Sydney but she died before this could happen.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said she has received a briefing on the death, which occurred earlier this month.
"The death of any child is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family at this really, really difficult time," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"I also want to assure people that the staff who were involved in this are receiving support and the hospital is very conscious that those staff receive the debriefing and support that they require.
"I can't speak to any of the details of it because of the privacy considerations but also the investigations that are underway."
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley has met the family, saying it was "horrific" and they were absolutely heartbroken.
"We met with the family yesterday and spent a couple of hours hearing about this story," she said.
"This family is heartbroken. This is truly tragic.
"There is a family completely devastated and their little 5-year-old girl is not at home."
A Canberra Health Services spokesman said that thoughts were with the family at this difficult time. He confirmed the death had been referred to the coroner and said the service could not comment further.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
