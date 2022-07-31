A new system for NDIS participants to challenge "unfair" funding cuts will be fast-tracked as the Albanese government tries to dramatically reduce the number of cases being fought in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
Advertisement
ACM this week revealed more than 220 participants were having their funding cut by 20 per cent or more every day in the final months of the Morrison government, a figure one leading disability advocate described as "unimaginable".
The surge in reports of plans cuts coincided with a massive increase in the number of participants fighting to have their funding restored in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
Labor went to the election vowing to introduce new system designed to shield participants from "unfair" cuts, hoping that would result in fewer cases being challenged in the tribunal.
A backlog of about 5000 cases had built up before the election, with taxpayers forking out tens of millions to fund government lawyers to fight the appeals.
Under the main pillar of Labor's plan, decisions to cut plans by 20 per cent or more would be referred for an "expert review".
ACM understands the new system could include more than just the expert review feature, with the government keen to co-design the model with sector stakeholders.
Mr Shorten would not put a date on when the system would be up and running, but stressed it was a priority.
"I have accelerated the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme so that NDIS participants are having their reviews and appeals determined and finalised quickly," Mr Shorten told ACM.
"People with disability and their families were rightly frustrated at the onerous red tape they have to get through just to get their plans approved or amended."
An incoming government brief prepared for Mr Shorten suggested the agency believed the new review system could increase its workload, saying "staffing implications" of the process would need to be considered in "settling the overall agency resourcing".
In the brief, which ACM obtained under freedom of information, department officials recommended "higher-qualified" agency delegates conduct the expert reviews.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.