Second: the government could also give the market certainty by adopting phase-out dates for the sale of new fossil-burning machines. The UK will end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030. Norway will do it by 2025. With our vast distances and after a decade of bad policy, these timelines are probably too ambitious for Australia. But electric vehicles are coming, and a clear timeline and incentives for their adoption will make them cheaper for everyone. The Netherlands is phasing out new natural gas appliances by 2025 and will heat all its 8 million homes with electricity by 2050. Nearly every appliance manufacturer that makes gas appliances also makes electric equivalents, so a clear timeline for transition allows for straightforward business planning.