The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra auction numbers slow as winter sets in, however spring selling season should give buyers more options

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Schnyder, left. Picture: Supplied

It appears Canberra home owners are in hibernation, with fewer than 100 properties set to go under the hammer this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.