A Canberra developer has proposed a $20.5 million hotel and residential complex in Batemans Bay.
Zapari has submitted a development application to the Eurobodalla Shire Council for 71 hotel rooms and 11 residential townhouses under the Sebel brand, part of Accor.
The three-storey development has been proposed for 1 Dolphin Avenue, the site of the former Batemans Bay Hotel.
CoreLogic records show Zapari bought the block for $3.15 million in December 2021. The purchase settled on June 30, 2022.
The property was on the market for 10 months and was listed with a price guide of $4.55 million.
Spanning nearly 4000 square metres, the site is located across the road from the Club Catalina Golf and Country Club.
The developer intends to submit a separate application to demolish the existing 27-room hotel to make way for the new complex. Once complete, the accommodation will comprise seven two-bedroom rooms and 64 one-bedroom rooms.
A business centre and gym is proposed for the ground floor level, as well as a breakfast restaurant and communal kitchen for guests.
Zapari CEO and founder Nick Skepev said the group aims to deliver a "landmark option" for holidaymakers to the South Coast.
"Batemans Bay has not seen a quality hotel offering of this nature and we're eager to bring major international brands Accor and Sebel into the area," he said.
The developer is also behind Canberra projects Molonglo Falls in Coombs and The Shard in Woden.
Alongside accommodation, the project will also include 11 three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouses designed by Cox Architecture that will be available for purchase.
Basement parking for 72 cars will be built to service the hotel, while each townhouse will include a double garage.
The development site adjoins Hanging Rock Creek which has been identified by the Eurobodalla Shire Council as a cultural heritage place of significance.
All trees along the creek corridor will be retained and construction is not expected to encroach on this area, planning documents state.
The developer will seek approval through a separate application to remove existing trees within the site boundaries, however 20 mature evergreen trees will be planted.
Public submissions on the application are open until August 22, 2022.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
