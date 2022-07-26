The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Luxury Sebel hotel set for Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast as Zapari submits development application

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans include 11 townhouses each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture: Supplied

A Canberra developer has proposed a $20.5 million hotel and residential complex in Batemans Bay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.