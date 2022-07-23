The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Buyers' market continues to emerge in Canberra as new property listings increase

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Smith, principal at Stone Gungahlin, said mid-week property inspections were drawing larger crowds. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

After a slump in property listings during the pandemic, hopeful home buyers now have more options at their fingertips, new data has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.