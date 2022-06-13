The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

10 Mckivat Close, Gordon ACT among the Canberra auction results following Queen's Birthday long weekend

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three-bedroom house in Gordon sold at a mid-week auction for less than $680,000. Picture: Independent Property Group Tuggeranong

A young family have secured their first home after beating out an investor to purchase a three-bedroom Gordon house for less than $680,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.