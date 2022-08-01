The old wage price spiral bogeyman is not what we should fear now; it's the price-price spiral. The temptation to charge what they think they can get away with is hard for business operators to resist. So it falls to us consumers to spot a gouge and take our precious dollars elsewhere. It might seem we're powerless when it comes to non-discretionary costs, that stuff we can't do without. Some of it we can at least influence, like mortgage costs, and shopping smarter at the supermarket. But we do hold the power in our hip pockets with the discretionary spend, the stuff we choose to buy. And we should use it.

