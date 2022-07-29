The Albanese government has proposed independent ACT senator David Pocock consider alternative options after his request for an Auslan interpreter to stand by his side during his first speech on Tuesday was pushed back.
The former Wallabies captain-turned-politician said the denied request showed Parliament still had "some way to go" before it aligned with the lived values of Australians.
Government Senate leader Penny Wong told the newly-elected senator in a letter on Friday that her side of the chamber was committed to ensuring greater accessibility but offered another proposal in light of "concerns" raised by party leaders.
An accredited Auslan interpreter could live-translate speech from within the Parliament House Broadcast Studio with the image visible on the large screens within the chamber, the Labor Senate leader said.
The interpreter would also be simultaneously visible on-screen while he delivers his speech.
Senator Wong said the federal government had plans to refer the accessibility issue to a Senate committee for its consideration following Senator Pocock's first speech.
While Senator Pocock welcomed the promised referral, he was disappointed the request ultimately couldn't be achieved.
"While disappointed that the major parties were unwilling to grant my request to have an Auslan interpreter on the floor, and the message this sends, I'm glad that there will be some measures in place to enable live translating, even though it isn't in the inclusive and welcoming way our deaf community had hoped for," he told The Canberra Times in a statement.
"Clearly we still have some way to go when it comes to aligning the lived values of the Parliament with those of the people we have been elected to represent."
Having a "stranger on the floor" - someone other than an elected senator - is not Senate practice and requires the support of party leaders, including Labor, the Liberal Party, the Nationals and the Greens.
While Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters supported Senator Pocock's proposal, the government and opposition did not, citing concerns it could set a precedent.
The Albanese government was focused on implementing recommendations outlined in the Parliamentary workplace review by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, which included improvements to the accessibility of parliament, Senator Wong added.
"We remain committed to ensuring the accessibility of your first speech and also remaining willing to facilitate further discussions with party leaders," she wrote.
Deaf Australia on Thursday criticised the major parties for denying the request and said it was "deeply concerned and disappointed" by the "lack of foresight and regard for accessibility".
"The government and opposition have proven that inclusion and accessibility is never a certainty in political settings," Jen Blyth, the advocacy group's chief executive officer, said.
The former Wallabies captain-turned-politician said he'd agreed to have an Auslan interpreter for his first speech after being approached by people within the Canberra community.
"While I appreciate the Senate is a place of tradition and convention, I also believe there is a strong case to update practice to better reflect our community's values," he said on Thursday.
"We want to make everyone in our community feel welcome, valued and included."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
