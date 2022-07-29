The Canberra Times
David Pocock denied Auslan interpreter in chamber for first speech after major party 'concerns'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:45am
The Albanese government has proposed independent ACT senator David Pocock consider alternative options after his request for an Auslan interpreter to stand by his side during his first speech on Tuesday was pushed back.

