Deaf Australia has criticised both the Albanese government and Dutton opposition for not approving the landmark request by independent ACT senator David Pocock to have an Auslan interpreter standing by his side for his first speech next Tuesday afternoon.
As revealed by The Canberra Times, the new senator had been seeking an Australian first in having his speech interpreted from the floor of the senate chamber for the deaf and hearing impaired.
Advertisement
Previous parliamentary interpretations, including the first for former Democrats leader Natasha Stott-Despoja, were conducted from the public gallery and thus did not make it onto the broadcast for all to see.
But to have a "stranger on the floor" during his speech Senator Pocock needed approval from his Senate colleagues. The Greens said yes, but both the government and opposition said no, saying they were concerned about the precedent it would set.
READ MORE
In a statement, Deaf Australia said it was "deeply concerned and disappointed" by the "lack of foresight and regard for accessibility."
"The government and opposition have proven that inclusion and accessibility is never a certainty in political settings," Jen Blyth, Deaf Australia's chief executive officer, said.
Senator Pocock is also disappointed. He'd agreed to Auslan interpretation after being approached by people in the Canberra community.
"While I appreciate the Senate is a place of tradition and convention, I also believe there is a strong case to update practice to better reflect our community's values," he said.
"We want to make everyone in our community feel welcome, valued and included."
The new senator said the gesture would have sent a strong message of inclusion. It is understood he is still looking at including remote interpreting during the broadcast.
"I continue to work with the Department of Parliamentary Services and the Senate on ways to make my first speech accessible to anyone watching either remotely or in the public gallery," he said.
Among the many first speeches from the long list of new members and senators, Senator Pocock is due to deliver his around 5pm on August 2.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.