The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese declares Australia ready for an Indigenous Voice

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 29 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Garma Indigenous cultural festival on Friday. Picture: Prime Minister's Office

Declaring there is room in Australian hearts and the nation is ready, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is to unveil a simple referendum question to be put to Australians to vote on enshrining an Aboriginal and Torres Strait body in the constitution.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.