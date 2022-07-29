The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Katrina Fanning reflects on Women in League Round amid ugly 'Manly Seven' controversy

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's rugby league trailblazer Katrina Fanning with her first rugby league Test jersey. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

NRL's Women in League Round is a special time for Canberra icon Katrina Fanning, but the events of the last week "diluted" important messages and hit very close to home for the former Jillaroo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.