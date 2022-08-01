A "relieved" independent ACT senator David Pocock has agreed to a compromise effort for the deaf and hearing impaired community after his request for an Auslan interpreter in the Senate for his first speech was denied by the major parties.
Senator Pocock, who is scheduled to deliver his agenda-setting speech at 5pm on Tuesday, was asking an Australian first to have an Auslan interpreter stand by his side as an approved "stranger" on the chamber floor, however he said he was "disappointed" after the request from the major parties was rejected with concern about the "precedent" it would set.
The Labor government said it was committed to ensuring the accessibility of Senator Pocock's first speech and proposed a compromise that offered live Auslan interpretation without a stranger on the chamber floor.
"I am grateful to our Deaf community for their ongoing advocacy and relieved we have been able to reach a workaround solution that will enable the live translation of my first speech tomorrow," he said in a statement.
"I do however, share their disappointment, that while delivering on accessibility, the arrangements fail on inclusion."
After considering the offer, Senator Pocock has agreed to deliver his speech with the accredited Auslan interpreter Mandy Dolesji signing from within the Parliament House Broadcast Studio. Her interpretation is proposed to be visible for people in the galleries on large screens in the chamber and on screen for the live broadcast as a split image.
The rare practice of allowing strangers on the floor is usually reserved for visiting dignitaries such as world leaders and requires the support of party leaders, including Labor, the Liberal Party, the Nationals and the Greens.
Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters was the only one to support Senator Pocock's proposal.
Members of the deaf community are travelling interstate to join several hundred people expected to watch the former footballer-turned-politician's speech from the public galleries.
Government senate leader, Penny Wong, has indicated the government would now pursue accessibility of parliamentary proceedings through the Senate Standing Committee on Procedure.
"I thank Senator Wong for her commitment to following up via the Senate Standing Committee on Procedure," Senator Pocock said. "I am hopeful that we can work together to set a new and better precedent in our parliament."
The first translated parliamentary speech, interpreted way up in the public gallery, was the valedictory of former Democrats leader Natasha Stott-Despoja.
The Canberra Times has sought comment from Deaf Australia.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
