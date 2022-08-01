Home owners around the country will be waiting with bated breath to hear how much the RBA will lift interest rates tomorrow.
Economists are tipping an increase of 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent after inflation came in at a massive 6.1 per cent in the June quarter.
It comes as Australian property values fell 1.3 per cent nationally in June, marking the third consecutive monthly drop.
Prices have dipped 2 per cent from April's peak, although most home owners remain ahead after values surged almost 29 per cent nationally during the pandemic.
With soaring interest rates, house price growth is tipped to fall further, which could be good news for people trying to save to get a foot in the door but not so great for new homeowners.
Meanwhile, the third Omicron wave is taking a toll on the aged care system.
New figures show there are about 10,000 active cases in the system, including residents and staff, with data to be published on booster vaccination rates to help drive uptake.
While the pandemic grinds on, there is another disease on the rise: Monkeypox.
It has now been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation and Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly had declared it a communicable disease incident of national significance.
What does this mean? It's not time to panic but experts say it should trigger a more efficient and effective response to bring the situation under control.
Despite the daily doom and gloom, Australians are satisfied with their lives as a whole.
ACM's Heartbeat of Australia survey found 83 per cent of respondents were satisfied with their life as a whole and 79 per cent said their community was a great place to live.
People in regional areas felt more satisfied on a range of measures compared with their capital city counterparts, and 83 per cent said supporting local businesses was the most important factor in making them feel connected to their community.
Karen and Stephen Butcher have seen first-hand the support of their community for their bakeries in flood-ravaged Lismore.
Since they reopened in mid July they've had queues of hungry customers lined up out the door every single day.
"They're actually stopping to talk to you, they're not just coming in and getting it and saying 'See you later'. Now you're forming a friendship, it's just amazing," Mrs Butcher said.
Doesn't that make you feel as warm as a hot pie in winter?
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
