The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Home owners await rate rise as local businesses feel the love

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
August 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property prices are expected to fall further as interest rates rise. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Home owners around the country will be waiting with bated breath to hear how much the RBA will lift interest rates tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.