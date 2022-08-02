The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Photos

Anthony Albanese brings NSW a controversial win in Parliament State of Origin

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:05am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuesday's Parliament State of Origin. Pictures: Karleen Minney

There are few things that can divide people like sport and politics, so it was only appropriate that Tuesday's Parliament State of Origin had its share of controversy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.