Independent ACT senator David Pocock will use his first speech to Federal Parliament to stake a claim to use his balance of power position to be a "peacebroker in the 47th Parliament", particularly over climate action.
The former Wallabies captain-turned-politician, who wrested one of two ACT senate seats away from the major parties for the first time since 1975, will also declare "it is time" to restore the right to the territories to debate voluntary euthanasia laws and promise to push the Commonwealth to forgive the ACT's historic housing $100 million debt.
He will also talk of hope that the 47th Parliament can "make politics about people" and how Canberra can "once again be a source of great pride".
The former international rugby player and conservationist, who defeated Liberal senator Zed Seselja on May 21, is part of a progressive crossbench bloc in the Senate with the Greens. His vote will be crucial to delivering the Albanese government's agenda, particularly over the 43 percent net zero by 2030 target which he regards as a "floor not a ceiling".
"I've laughed when I've read that some commentators have called me a kingmaker. That is certainly not a mantle I seek," Senator Pocock will say, according to excerpts of the first speech seen by The Canberra Times.
"Instead, I want to be a peacebroker in the 47th Parliament. The challenges facing us are so important. I want to be part of making sure we don't just end the climate wars, we win them.
"We win them and start to lead as a country on climate action and biodiversity conservation."
The agenda-setting speech will be delivered on Tuesday afternoon with a compromise effort for the deaf and hearing impaired community after his request for an Auslan interpreter in the Senate for his first speech was denied by the major parties.
With an interpreter in the Parliament's Broadcast Studio and large screens on the chamber floor, Senator Pocock will say Canberra has for too long been "neglected, ridiculed, looked down on or flat out ignored".
"We are the nation's capital. I want this to once again be a source of great pride. No longer are we a safe seat," he is expected to say.
"Investment now has to flow - into much-needed infrastructure, including community infrastructure.
"The days of the ACT getting less than a quarter of our share of infrastructure funding by head of population are over."
He wants to promise to use his balance of power position for the betterment of Canberrans including - as flagged during the election campaign - to wipe the territory's historic housing, land and building debts now running just over $100 million to free up money for social housing.
"It's been done for Tasmania. It's been done for South Australia. It's time to do it for us," Senator Pocock is expected to say.
He is to flag pushing for more equitable representation in the territories, but more immediately, Senator Pocock will say the 25-year fight to restore territory rights should end now.
"Here in the ACT we have been denied rights held by the states," he is expected to say.
"It is time for us to restore the right to the territories to make decisions for themselves. To ensure that our legislative assembly here in the ACT gets to make decisions about the future of Canberrans, not MPs from around the country whose own constituents already enjoy these same rights."
On Monday, backbenchers Luke Gosling and Alicia Payne introduced a private members bill to repeal the laws that prevent territory parliaments from making their own assisted-dying laws.
"This is not the first time the parliament has tried to repeal the Andrews bill. But I hope it will be the last. I will work with everyone in this Senate Chamber to support a vote giving us equality with the states."
The Zimbabwean-born politician will also talk of his farm upbringing and life-long love of nature and fascination with the natural world.
This set him on a path of concern about the environment, one of the key planks of his successful election campaign.
"I am not here to stand in the way. I'm here to offer my perspective, as a representative of Canberra, Jervis Bay and Norfolk Island, in the hopes that we can make politics about people," Senator Pocock is expected to say.
"For me, part of doing that is making sure this place - and the business we do in it - better lives the values of the people we have been sent here to represent."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
