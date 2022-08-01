The Canberra Times
Exclusive

First speech: David Pocock wants to be the climate 'peacebroker' in the 47th Parliament

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Senator David Pocock in his office at Parliament House. Picture: James Croucher

Independent ACT senator David Pocock will use his first speech to Federal Parliament to stake a claim to use his balance of power position to be a "peacebroker in the 47th Parliament", particularly over climate action.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

