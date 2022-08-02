The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Adam Bandt calls for 'urgent' universal childcare and dental in Medicare

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
August 2 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Bandt holds a press conference with Greens MPs and Senators. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Greens leader Adam Bandt is to use the "powerful position" of his party in the 47th Parliament to urge the Albanese government to bring forward, to the October budget, plans for universal childcare and take on the Greens' proposal to put dental into Medicare.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.