Remarkably, despite several plane crashes associated with the visit of the Duke and Duchess of York to Australia, a couple of days later, at Ewen's funeral at St John's in Reid, two RAAF planes provided an escort for their fallen comrade. Talk about tempting fate. Furthermore, after The Last Post was played, two low-flying civil aeroplanes attempted to drop wreaths on his grave. One of the wreaths missed its target and became stuck in a pine tree and a nearby worker had to scramble up a ladder to retrieve it. The wreath simply stated, "From his dearest friend in New Zealand". Susan hypothesises, "maybe this friend was the love of his life".