The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tony Maple, Susan O'Leary solve the mystery of Francis Ewen's fatal plane crash at Old Parliament House opening

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:36am, first published August 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fateful fly-past and Tony Maple and Susan O'Leary near the scene of the crash. Pictures: Mildenhall/NAA and Tim the Yowie Man

Ask any two Canberrans where pilot Francis Ewen crashed at the opening of Provisional (Old) Parliament House (OPH) on May 9, 1927, and you'll get three different answers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.