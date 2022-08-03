The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Budget 2022-23 lacks long-term planning for public schools, parents say

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations has called for more long-term planning for school capacity in growing areas of Canberra. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT budget does not go far enough to plan for school enrolment growth across Canberra, parent representatives say, as the teacher's union welcomes funding for laptops and a safety review.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.